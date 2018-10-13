Why are huge cranes in Vic West holding up tiny boats?

The punt boats caused confusion for Greater Victoria citizens, but the answer is simple

While construction cranes are generally large, strong and sturdy, some cranes near Point Hope Maritime seem to have one peculiar job: holding up a small dinghy.

People across Greater Victoria have made the observation, and turned to Reddit to speculate why that might be the case.

On the popular thread “Why does this crane hold these boats in the air?”, residents came up with interesting answers:

While the theories are entertaining, the actual answer is a lot more practical.

“That’s a pile driver’s trick so that equipment doesn’t get stolen,” said Hans Baart, associate at Ralmax Group which operates the cranes. “We’ve seen quite a lot of theft around here”

Baart explained that workers hoist the punt boat up and down as they need it to access their construction equipment, and that it’s been an effective way to keep things safe.

In the very least, he added, it’s a lot better than a lock on a shed.

