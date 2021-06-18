A young eastern cottontail rabbit photographed on the University of Victoria campus in late May. This species is being found in greater numbers, years after feral rabbits posed serious problems for UVic. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

A young eastern cottontail rabbit photographed on the University of Victoria campus in late May. This species is being found in greater numbers, years after feral rabbits posed serious problems for UVic. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Wild rabbits persist at the University of Victoria

Feral rabbits are still absent, but another non-native species has arrived on campus

A decade after the University of Victoria rid its campus of feral rabbits, another rabbit species can be seen there now.

Eastern cottontails can be found grazing near the Human and Social Development and Sedgewick buildings. Native to Eastern and Central North America, they are wild by nature, do not burrow and currently pose little risk to the UVic campus. The presence of feral European rabbits in early 2011 told a different story.

Hundreds of formerly domesticated European rabbits once inhabited the campus following instances of pet rabbit dumping. Problems included burrows, large amounts of feces and damage to local biodiversity.

In summer 2010, UVic began relocating European rabbits on its campus to sanctuaries up Island and as far away as Texas. All rabbits – at least 1,200 – were gone by early March 2011, with over 100 culled.

RELATED READ: Animal advocates applaud plan to eliminate all rabbits from UVic campus

UVic facility management said there are no rabbits of any kind on campus now. Executive assistant Maria Walker did not reply for comment.

Gail Wallin, executive director for the Invasive Species Council of BC, said eastern cottontails could pose issues for UVic.

“If you think you’ve got small numbers now, they’re not going to stay small,” she said. “That’s the challenge with rabbits and with an invasive species.”

While not all non-native species are invasive, Wallin noted eastern cottontails are an exception.

An eastern cottontail reproduces up to four litters of up to eight kittens. Wallin noted the numbers of any rabbit species can still become prolific. Eastern cottontails do not burrow and mostly eat grass, herbs, seedlings, bark, twigs and buds.

The council says eastern cottontails are invasive and threaten local Garry oak habitats. They may also feed on vulnerable plant species like the golden paintbrush, yellow montane violet and white-top aster.

Eastern cottontails are solitary and do not cluster, which was an issue with the more social European rabbits.

Ian Fraser, senior animal control officer for Victoria Animal Control Services Ltd., said eastern cottontails raise little complaint beyond residents sighting them on their property. He noted Vancouver Island has no indigenous rabbits and responsibility surrounding the eastern cottontail falls on the BC Conservation Officer Service.

“But they really don’t deal with it because it’s a non-native animal, it’s not a dangerous wildlife,” Fraser said.

ALSO READ: Privacy concerns keep COVID-19 cases at University of Victoria off the record

Though non-native to B.C., eastern cottontails live in harmony with many native plant species.

The council recommends removing Scotch broom and English hawthorn from properties to deter eastern cottontails from sheltering.

Contacted about the rabbits, UVic communications staff said the university has no specialist on staff, but recommended speaking to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations’ Fish and Wildlife branch.

The provincial website states that eastern cottontails can be caught or killed without permit, provided landowner permission is granted on private property.

Eastern cottontails are also susceptible to rabbit hemorrhagic disease, which the BC SPCA says poses no risk to humans and other species and can be eradicated through vaccination and quarantine.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

UVic

 

An eastern cottontail rabbit in hiding on the University of Victoria campus in late May. This species is being found in greater numbers, years after feral rabbits posed serious problems for UVic. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

An eastern cottontail rabbit in hiding on the University of Victoria campus in late May. This species is being found in greater numbers, years after feral rabbits posed serious problems for UVic. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Previous story
Two Saanich schools report COVID-19 exposures
Next story
Fledgling Metchosin farmer frustrated by thefts from stand

Just Posted

BC Housing has brought in sanitation trailers to the former Mount Tolmie Hospital site so its current residents can access clean water, showers, sinks and toilets after a collapsed sewer pipe impacted water service to the building. (Google Streetview)
Mount Tolmie Hospital homelessness shelter using sanitation trailers after pipe collapse

Travelodge shelter residents faced intermittent hot water supply in late May, early June

COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Colquitz Middle School and Tillicum Elementary School, both on June 14. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Two Saanich schools report COVID-19 exposures

Exposures reported at Colquitz Middle School and Tillicum Elementary School

Staff will be reviewing public feedback from second-stage designs for cycling infrastructure in James Bay, part of the City of Victoria’s 32-kilometre network. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria sends James Bay bike lanes choice to next phase

Design modifications based on community input to be delivered to council this summer

An eastern cottontail rabbit on the UVic campus. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Wild rabbits persist at the University of Victoria

Feral rabbits are still absent, but another non-native species has arrived on campus

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. More than 100 prominent Canadians, have signed an open letter calling for the immediate protection of all remaining old-growth forests in B.C. (Submitted)
Brian Mulroney and Greta Thunberg among 100 celebrities pushing to save B.C. old growth

List includes Indigenous leaders, scientists, authors, Oscar winners

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: When was the last time you visited the mainland?

The films are again lighting the screens at local theatres, the wine… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination site in Long Beach, Calif., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Vaccine first doses now available for walk-ins on Vancouver Island

People aged 18+ can walk in for their first COVID-19 vaccine

Photos displayed at a vigil for former Nanaimo outreach worker Amy Watts, whose body was found June 3 and whose death RCMP are investigating as a homicide. (News Bulletin photo)
‘We need to do better,’ says mother of woman killed in Nanaimo

Vigil held for former outreach worker Amy Watts, whose body was found downtown June 3

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted
4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Thousands of protesters make their way through the downtown core during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ottawa, Friday June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model

Chair of the House public safety committee says it’s time for a reckoning on ‘quasi-military’ structure

A case filled with packages of boneless chicken breasts is shown in a grocery store Sunday, May 10, 2020, in southeast Denver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski
One million chickens euthanized during labour dispute at Quebec slaughterhouse

Premier says waste amounts to 13 per cent of the province’s chicken production thrown in the garbage

Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Provincial leaders want more federal money for health care, plan to meet in fall

Premiers ask Ottawa to increase its share of overall health spending to 35 per cent from 22 per cent

Most Read