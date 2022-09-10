Wildfire smoke clouds the skies over Langford Saturday (Sept. 10). Smoke from wildfires on the mainland and Washington has made its way over to Greater Victoria, prompting a special air statement from Environment Canada. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Wildfire smoke sparks air quality warning for Greater Victoria

Region under smoky skies bulletin, special air quality statement

Greater Victoria has been placed under a smoky skies bulletin by the province as wildfire smoke from the mainland and Washington is making its way over to the Island.

According to the province, fire activity is expected to continue creating hazy conditions, which could worsen if activity increases later in the day Saturday (Sept. 10).

With the smoke advisory, the province is reminding residents that while smoke is a natural part of the environment, exposure to it can have negative health impacts.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure,” read the bulletin.

The announcement also sparked a special air quality statement from Environment Canada.

