King tides are expected at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve between Jan. 18-24 and could result in shoreline flooding and floating logs creating dangerous conditions on the region’s beaches. (Photo - Pacific Rim National Park Reserve)

Wind, tides could combine for 7-metre Long Beach waves Saturday

Extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Extreme waves and king tides are expected to hit the west coast of Vancouver Island this weekend.

Parks Canada issued and extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Friday morning, cautioning all visitors to be cautious around beaches and shorelines.

The Park Reserve is expecting waves up to seven metres high on Saturday.

“Very high wave conditions can create strong currents and shoreline flooding. Beaches can go from completely dry to several feet under water in only seconds during winter storms,” the warning states. “These surges can be violent and unpredictable and have the potential to float or roll logs and when combined with high tides can breach areas beyond the upper shoreline, like parking lots.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

No closures have been announced, however the Park Reserve is prepared to restrict access to certain areas depending on the conditions and asks that all users obey any posted closures.

Anyone wanting to watch the waves crash onto the beach is encouraged to do so from either the Kwisitis Visitor Centre’s Observation Deck at Wickaninnish Beach or the Florencia Bay Lookout.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

The region is also expecting king tides to pour in between Jan. 18-24, with the most extreme expected to hit on Monday.

“Plan your seashore activities according to the tides. Be aware and watch the rising tide along your route to ensure that you can safely return the way you came,” a Park Reserve bulletin reads. “Respect the ocean’s power and stay off the beaches and drift logs if the tide or swell is high…Leave space and time to react to sudden water surges.”

READ MORE: Incoming storm prompts extreme wave advisory at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Visitors are urged to never turn their back to the ocean and to keep an eye on posted tide schedules as well as the Park Reserve’s Wave Hazard Rating before planning any shoreline activities.

Anyone looking for more information about staying safe around the ocean can visit www.CoastSmart.ca.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog dies saving B.C. family from burning home
Next story
Lawsuits ramp up pressure on U.S. family that owns opioid company

Just Posted

Langford mayor says City threatened during meeting over speculation tax

Stew Young says he wants Langford exempt from tax

School district reconsiders late French for Cedar Hill, but Central is out

District says space at Central at capacity, while Cedar Hill has room

West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

Man arrested in Colwood after month-long drug trafficking investigation

Unruly passenger forces Victoria-bound flight to divert to Calgary

Police say charges are pending against a woman in her 40s

25 drivers in Victoria pulled for drug impairment since cannabis legalized

Little change seen in number of impaired drivers since new laws enacted

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should people have to license their cats?

The Victoria Natural History Society has sent letters to 13 municipalities in… Continue reading

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wind, tides could combine for 7-metre Long Beach waves Saturday

Extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Vancouver Island dog walker accosted by man with bear spray

Woman figures man is afraid of dogs after latest in string of Comox Valley incidents

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Parents in this B.C. city can no longer opt kids out of class for personal beliefs

Change comes as part of ‘big overhaul’ of school district’s learning resources policy approved by board

Most Read