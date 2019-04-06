Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water

A wind warning is currently in effect for Greater Victoria as strong winds are expected to continue to blast the capital until late Saturday afternoon.

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water as an intense front crosses the south coast Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

ALSO READ: Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected to subside late Saturday afternoon in the wake of the front.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest
Next story
Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

Just Posted

Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water

Highlands head-on collision sends one person to hospital Friday

Millstream Road was closed in both directions

Esquimalt High fights mental health stigma on the basketball court

The Isaac Williams-Herrington Memorial Tournament honours an Esquimalt teen who died by suicide

Sidney designer’s fab Van Fashion Week

Eleni Anthony exhibited eight piece collection after winning one–spot sponsorship

Peninsula crime fighters need more volunteers

Citizens on Patrol are seeking eight new volunteers for weekend shifts

Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death (*warning graphic content)

Oceans and Fisheries Canada conducts investigation of whale found dead near Sidney

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Most Read