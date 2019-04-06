Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water

A wind warning is currently in effect for Greater Victoria as strong winds are expected to continue to blast the capital until late Saturday afternoon.

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water as an intense front crosses the south coast Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected to subside late Saturday afternoon in the wake of the front.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

