Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria as atmospheric river sprays south coast

Strong winds on both sides of the Island forecasted for Friday

Greater Victoria can expect high winds and rain on Friday. In this file photo, a pedestrian watches waves crashing over the railing along Dallas Road next to the Ogden Point breakwater in January 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

A system moving across Vancouver Island has resulted in a wind warning being issued as people in Greater Victoria can expect winds up to 90 km/h heading into the weekend.

Strong westerly winds around 40 km/h and gust up to 60 km/h are expected in the Capital Region, while areas near the Juan de Fuca Strait will see strong winds develop on Friday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

The frontal system will see those Juan de Fuca winds range from 70 to 90 km/h by Friday evening before they ease on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is warning the public that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may also result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

The wind warning for Greater Victoria is in addition to a special weather statement, which also covers the east Island, the southern Gulf Islands, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast.

That weather statement is responding to an atmospheric river continuing to bring heavy rains and gusty conditions to the south coast on Friday. It’s expected to bring 30 to 60 mm of rain before showers taper off later in the day on Nov. 4.

Environment Canada said the highest elevations will be hit with the most rain and the atmospheric river is forecasted to basically mirror the strength of the weather event that hit on Oct. 30.

Southeasterly winds up to 60 km/h have already formed over the Strait of Georgia and will shift into northwesterly gusts around the same speeds by Friday evening, before easing tonight.

READ: Clear the drains Greater Victoria, more rain is on the way

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaWest Shore