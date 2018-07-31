Susan Simmons trains in preparation for an attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back again. (Submitted)

Winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Susan Simmons will monitor weather and tide conditions and look towards another date in August

Weather conditions have delayed marathon swimmer Susan Simmons’ attempt to across the Juan de Fuca strait.

She was expected to begin her 24-hour swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back on Wednesday, but forecasters are expecting winds up to 55 kilometres per hour that would blow her off course on her return journey, pushing her towards Seattle.

READ MORE: Open water swimming from Victoria to Washington State

Organizers are keeping their eyes on weather and tide conditions, and Simmons will now turn her attention to the upcoming weekend with possible dates being Aug. 4, 6, 7, or later in the month once the tides change again on Aug. 18th or 19th.

Simmons had hoped to begin the first leg of her swim across the 33km channel on Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. and return to Vancouver Island during nightfall.

