UPDATE: All morning and 1 p.m. sailings cancelled between Victoria, Vancouver

3 p.m. full from Swartz Bay, 14 per cent available from Tsawwassen

Strong winds are being felt across Greater Victoria Monday morning, including at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal where BC Ferries has cancelled multiple morning sailings.

All of the morning sailings, as well as the 1 p.m. sailings from both Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen will not run as the ferry service waits out the weather. BC Ferries indicated that further cancellations are possible if winds remain high.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 3 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay was full and the 3 p.m. from Tsawwassen had 14 per cent availability.

Customers with bookings will be fully refunded and travel will revert to a standby basis.

In a weather warning, Environment Canada said wind is expected to gust up to 90 km/h Monday but subside by late afternoon.

