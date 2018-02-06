A winter storm warning is in effect for the B.C. Interior that is predicted to bring between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow to the area beginning Tuesday afternoon. Sunday’s snowfall in Williams Lake, pictured above, break a 1960 record for daily snowfall at 18.2 centimetres. Angie Mindus photo

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

Residents in B.C’s Interior and northern sections should brace themselves for a winter storm that could bring as much as 50 centimetres of snow, possibly more, in the next 48 hours.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Tuesday morning for eight regions across the province; Bulkley Valley and the Lakes, including Burns Lake, Prince George, Yellowhead, the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, McGregor and the North Thompson.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for the North Coast – inland sections and the Williston area.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” states Environment Canada in the storm warnings. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Weather forecasts predict light flurries this morning which will intensify in the afternoon and into the evening that are expected to amount to 15 to 25 centimetres. The daytime high will be about -6C.

The storm is forecasted to stall over B.C.’s Interior dumping another 15 to 25 centimetres during the day and into the evening Wednesday. Tomorrow’s daytime high will hover around 1C.

DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions throughout the Interior, with compact snow and slippery sections on most roads.

Williams Lake shattered a 1960 record Sunday for snowfall in a single day with 18.2 centimetres of the white stuff blanketing the city. The snowfall was just too much for some to resist, with a snowboarder taking a run down one of the city’s main streets in front of the secondary school.

Note, there is some profane language in the beginning of this video.

Previous story
Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor
Next story
Home invasion reported on Topaz Avenue in Victoria

Just Posted

Victoria Fire Dept. responds to car fire

Vic PD attend to support and manage traffic

Three people escape house fire in Saanichton

Family pet died in the blaze, no one else injured

Home invasion reported on Topaz Avenue in Victoria

Police investigating after daylight robbery in city neighbourhood

Saanich slows down push to ban single-use plastic bags

Saanich to await outcome of Victoria court case before moving ahead with banning single-use plastic bags

Afternoon robbery at TD Bank in downtown Victoria

Witnesses say woman fled scene, officers made arrest half a block away

Victoria Royals’ equipment manager laces ‘em up

Matt Auerbach takes on Royals WHL goalie Dean McNabb in an on-ice duel

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Most Read