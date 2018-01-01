Witness’ help track driver of a hit and run NYE in Victoria

Quick thinking led to suspect after 62-year-old woman left in middle of crosswalk

Victoria Police are applauding the efforts of witnesses to a hit and run on the afternoon of New Years Eve, after their quick thinking led officers to locate a driver who had fled the scene.

Patrol units were called to the intersection of Oak Bay Ave. and Richmond Rd. shortly after 12 p.m. Dec. 31 where a 62-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Bystanders found the woman in the crosswalk of the intersection.

The witnesses – again – were phenomenal in their efforts to ensure that the victim received help & that our officer got the information she needed to track down the driver. Thank you, #yyj for being awesome! #F1756192 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 1, 2018

Witnesses attended to the woman until BC Ambulance paramedics arrived, and took down information describing the driver and the vehicle before both left the scene.

The witnesses’ actions were vital in locating the driver, Vic PD said. The woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate the driver, an 18-year-old woman, who was issued a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident – a $368 fine.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com