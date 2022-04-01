A coastal wolf was seen at Royal Roads University on April 1. (Photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Wolf sighting reported at Royal Roads campus in Colwood

University sent out an alert early Friday afternoon (April 1)

A wolf sighting at Royal Roads University on Friday afternoon prompted a warning for the Colwood campus.

An alert was sent out on RRU’s Twitter page around 12:30 p.m., saying a grey coastal wolf was seen crossing West Campus Road just north of Dogwood Auditorium.

Campus and trail users were advised to exercise caution and keep dogs leashed. The tweet stated that conservation officer services were contacted about the sighting.

Given that Friday is April Fool’s Day, Royal Roads made it clear that the alert was not a joke.

