Woman arrested in Sidney for shoplifting on Beacon Avenue

Woman faces two counts of theft, released on condition not to appear in Sidney

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested a woman for shop-lifting last week. The woman, who is not a resident of Sidney, faces two counts of theft. (Black Press Media File)

A woman faces two counts of theft after Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested her last week.

The arrest happened after police received a complaint on June 17 from a Beacon Avenue business about a woman who had stolen items from the store.

Cpl. Carrie Harding said in a news release that police located and arrested a woman in possession of various stolen items. Police later determined that the woman had also stolen items from another business on Beacon Avenue.

Harding said the suspect was not resident of Sidney. Police released her with the condition to stay out of Sidney.

