One woman was taken to hospital after driving into a tree in Langford. (Google Maps)

Woman extricated from vehicle after driving into tree

Driver taken to hospital in serious condition

One woman was revived by first responders on scene after driving into a tree in Langford Tuesday night.

Langford Fire Rescue, West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance responded just after 7 p.m. to reports that a vehicle had been driven into a large tree in the 500-block of Westwind Road.

The tree fell onto the vehicle, complicating first responders extraction of the driver, a woman who was in traumatic distress, according to Langford Fire Rescue.

She was revived and taken to hospital in serious condition. Her condition at this time remains unclear.

More to come.

