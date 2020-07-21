Woman punched in the face during unprovoked attack on Saanich beach

Police looking for witnesses, video footage from the area

The Saanich Police Department is looking for witnesses or video footage from the area after a woman was punched in the face by a stranger in Cadboro Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department is investigating after a woman was punched in the face by a stranger while sitting on Gyro Beach.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m. on Monday, July 20, a woman was sitting in Cadboro Bay when a man she didn’t know walked up to her and punched her in the face. He then ran off towards Telegraph Bay Road.

“It was dark out and the incident happened very quickly. It was shocking to learn that this assault was unprovoked, and we’re working every angle to identify the suspect and then determine what the motive was,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich public information officer in a statement.

The man was wearing a dark coloured sweater, blue jeans and running shoes.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police looking for boat stolen from driveway in broad daylight

As the investigation continues, Saanich police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and seen this incident or suspect to contact the department at 250-475-4321 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The department is also asking residents in the area of Tudor Avenue and Telegraph Bay Road/Cadboro Bay Road to check their home security systems for any footage.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department