Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Police say employees at a liquor store in downtown New Westminster were threatened with a stun baton Sunday night by a woman making off with “several bottles of wine.”

At around 7 p.m. employees allegedly witnessed the woman spark the stun baton in the direction of a security guard, according to Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

It was then she was able to leave the store with the wine.

After staff called 911 and police arrived, they were not able to locate the suspect.

The woman involved in the incident is described as thin, 5’8” tall, with long brown hair, police say. She was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining.

“It is the second incident in less than two weeks where an electroshock weapon has been produced and sparked, to threaten staff at New Westminster establishments,” Kumar said.

In the previous incident, a man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a pizza restaurant owner with a stun baton in Queensborough.

“One of the diners allegedly produced a stun gun, sparked it, and asked the restaurant owner if he wanted to die over a $200 bill,” he explained.

Anyone with information relating to either incident is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.



