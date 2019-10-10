Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

A 27-year-old woman has filed a civil suit against the B.C. government for emotional, physical and sexual abuse she alleges occurred while she was in foster care in Smithers.

In a claim filed at B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on Oct. 7, the woman named the Ministry of Children and Family Development and Director of Child Welfare as defendants, claiming she was sexually assaulted repeatedly by her foster parent.

“The plaintiff was age 12 and entirely at the mercy of the foster parent,” court documents obtained by the Interior News read.

The foster parent is not named in the lawsuit.

The woman claims she reported the assaults to social workers, but that the workers did not undertake any meaningful investigation nor take any steps to protect the girl.

“The plaintiff was admitted to the Children’s Hospital for psychological assessment where the foster parent was observed touching the plaintiff inappropriately,” the claim continues. “The plaintiff was shamed and disbelieved by the defendants and the delegated social workers.”

The woman says she has suffered emotional distress, humiliation, shame and embarrassment, psychological and emotional trauma from the alleged incidents.

The woman is being represented by Penticton lawyer Michael Patterson, who has filed similar claims against the province in the past.

READ MORE: Three more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

The suit is seeking an undisclosed sum including aggravated and punitive damages and to cover loss of past and future earnings. The claim is calling on the defendants to provide “financial, safety, health, therapeutic and educational support” to the woman.

The RCMP were not able to confirm nor deny whether any criminal charges were ever laid related to the case.

Neither defendant has filed a response to the claim. None of the allegations have been proven in court.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer
Next story
Celebrate harvest season with Victoria Beer Society’s Fresh to Death

Just Posted

Celebrate harvest season with Victoria Beer Society’s Fresh to Death

Featuring fresh hops beers only available for a short time at the beginning of fall

Two local authors walk away with Victoria Book Prize

Kathy Page and Aidan Cassie each walked away with a literary award

John Fogerty brings the spirit of ’69 to Victoria

Legendary classic rock tunesmith touring Western Canada with My 50 Year Trip

World Mental Health Day event fills Victoria Public Market Thursday evening

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, with an event happening at the Victoria Public Market

‘Trio Espresso’ brings jazz to Highlands coffee house

Monthly event starts at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Most Read