Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

A woman who filmed a man following her for 30 minutes in Vancouver said the person arrested by police is the wrong man.

The issue stems from an incident posted by Jamie Coutts to social media, where her video showed a man following her around Vancouver. Coutts first began to be suspicious when she left the Shoppers Drug Mart near Granville and Dunsmuir streets Wednesday (March 17) evening and she sensed someone sticking close behind her. She began recording.

The man – in a black hooded sweater, cap and blue mask – refused to walk past Coutts when she stepped off the sidewalk to let him through.

Instead, he stood in place staring blankly at her, she said in a caption. When she told him he was walking too close, he “said nothing.”

Coutts filed a report to Vancouver police and on Saturday, police said they identified a person of interest in her case. A 33-year-old Vancouver man was arrested and held in custody with assault charges recommended after he allegedly attacked a female victim in downtown Vancouver.

Police said the investigation into Coutts’ stalking case is ongoing, but she posted to social media to say the man arrested was not the man following her.

“This man is still not found,” Coutts said in a social media post featuring a still of the man stalking her in the video. “The one who was arrested is a different guy.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.

VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VancouverVancouver Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Asian women say Atlanta shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

Just Posted

The Victoria Admirals U-13 hockey team is the 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup champion. (Facebook/Victoria Admirals)
Victoria Admirals win public’s hearts, capture 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

Minor hockey team wins $100,000 for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

The late Hermann Nieweler, centre, founder of Hermann’s Jazz Club, poses with the Tom Vickery Trio on stage at the club (from left, Vickery at piano, Josh Dixon, Sean Drabbitt). Vickery and his current trio headline a March 31 show that is a fundraiser for the B.C./Yukon Kidney Foundation. Nieweler was a kidney transplant recipient in 2010. (Courtesy Hermann’s Jazz Club)
Kidney Month show at Hermann’s honours memory of Victoria jazz club owner

Tom Vickery Trio headlining fundraiser being livestreamed online March 31

Saanich council will decide the fate of a proposed 59-unit apartment building for Raymond Street South on March 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich council defers decision on controversial condo development after five-hour public hearing

Six-storey proposal on Raymond Street South opposed by neighbours rallying to preserve daycare

Construction is underway for the 1930-built bungalow at Monterey and Central roads in Oak Bay. It was lifted by Nickle Bros. and a new foundation is in already place. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Need a lift?

Oak Bay home gets a new foundation

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Crystal Ross, who was last seen on March 12. (Photo courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: VicPD seek public’s help locating for high-risk missing woman

Crystal Ross, 38, last seen in Victoria March 12

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

Benji Bridle’s film, Get Reel – A Look into the World of Youth Conservation, won Best Screenplay at the 2021 Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival February 26. Photo contributed
Get Reel: Island student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

Campbell River’s Benjamin Bridle celebrates his school district’s unique fishing program

Art boxes, like this one Ann Zanbilowicz had built for the Kye Bay neighbourhood, are popping up all over the Comox Valley. The boxes allow artists to exhibit their work. New pieces are placed in the box regularly, for your viewing pleasure.
New public art boxes providing a window into Vancouver Island’s creative soul

New Comox Valley-based initiative gives artists a COVID-safe way to exhibit their work

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

Most Read