The District of Sooke is adding a parking lot at John Phillips Memorial Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke is adding a parking lot at John Phillips Memorial Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Work set to begin on new John Phillips Memorial Park parking lot in Sooke

Project expected be completed this fall

The west end of Sooke’s John Phillips Memorial Park will be transformed into a parking lot and other community amenities beginning in early June.

John Phillips Memorial Park, located at 2201 Otter Point Rd., has green space, picnic areas and trails.

Enhancements to the park’s parking lot will include 36 stalls, accessible parking, two electric vehicle charging stations, and bike parking. Electrical connections for community events will also be installed, and 20 new trees and ornamental landscaping will be planted.

RELATED: Sooke approves development with 77 rental units

A new trail connection will also be constructed to the north of the parking lot. Trail access at Otter Point will remain open during construction.

RGF Developments fund the work as a community amenity contribution with the construction of 2197 Otter Point Rd. It is expected that the community parking enhancements will be completed by this fall.

A new mixed-use development planned for 2197 Otter Point Rd. will comprise two three-story buildings offering much-needed retail space and 77 rental units. Completion is scheduled for fall 2023.

The Sooke Country Market will move to a temporary location beside Fire Hall No. 1 for the remainder of the 2022 market season.

LEARN MORE: Staff report from public hearing


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentLocal NewsSookeWest Shore

Previous story
‘All we had was our children’: A Ukrainian family’s harrowing escape from the war to Nelson
Next story
Fire destroys trailer at North Saanich shipping and receiving business; under investigation

Just Posted

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Hot dogs, pulled pork sliders augment page-turners at Oak Bay book sale

Richard Demontigny outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office where he’d expected to turn himself in. Nobody was there. Demontigny later turned himself into the West Shore RCMP office. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in

The aftermath of a Friday fire at a North Saanich-based shipping and receiving business that started in the afternoon with crews remaining on scene until midnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fire destroys trailer at North Saanich shipping and receiving business; under investigation