TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Port McNeill Royal Canadian Legion presented the Wounded Warrior Run with a big cheque for $3,800 before lunch.

Wounded Warrior Run stops in Port McNeill

For Jacqueline Zweng, the Wounded Warrior Run is a personal matter.

The Wounded Warrior Run 2018 had a great sendoff this morning in Port Hardy.

Emergency Services, Port Hardy Canadian Rangers, Port Hardy Junior Canadian Rangers, and local First Nations members came out to show their support in -6 weather, cheering on the runners as they took off from Carrot Park at 7:30 a.m., running up Highway 19 on their way to their first stop in Port McNeill for lunch.

The team arrived in Port McNeill roughly around 11:30 a.m., where they were presented with a big $3,800 cheque from the Royal Canadian Legion before sitting down for lunch.

Zweng said the run from Port Hardy to Port McNeill went pretty well, with Deschamps running 20 km in roughly an hour-and-a-half.

She added while it was “pretty cold, we aren’t quite used to those temperatures in Victoria, it was still absolutely beautiful with the sun coming up — there were police, fire, ambulance, rangers, and Chief Calvin Hunt giving us an incredible send off ceremony, so it was pretty magical.”

For Zweng, the Wounded Warrior Run is a personal matter. “A year ago when I was running on this team, these people here accepted me immediately and helped me grow and helped me get through a lot of personal challenges … I want people to know it’s okay to ask for help, and I feel like I’m doing well because I asked for help immediately, because I didn’t wait, I didn’t let it fester.”

The Wounded Warrior Run departed Port McNeill after lunch and will be arriving in Woss around 4:30 p.m. where they will stay the night, before leaving at 9:00 a.m. to Sayward.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of a group of runners covering the length of Vancouver Island in just seven days. This year the team includes current serving military members, reservists, veterans, first nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.

Runners this year for the team are Jacqueline Zweng, Matt Carlson, Chris Loran, Simon Brown, Mark Dankwerth, Steve Deschamps, and Brett Malcolm.

Previous story
Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high
Next story
Experts to capture and collar 20 female deer in Oak Bay starting this month

Just Posted

UPDATED: Emergency crews rescue pregnant woman from Mount Finlayson

Emergency crews from Langford and Metchosin responding

Victoria police pay special attention to domestic violence

Workshop for officers and others shows how domestic abuse trauma impacts for a long time

Storm snuffs out lights on Saanich’s Ten Mile Point

Environment Canada wind warning calls for a brief “respite” before winds of up 90 kilometres resume

Thrilling finish to Royals weekend in Victoria

WHL club hosts Portland for a pair this Friday and Saturday at Save-On Centre

Chinese New Year takes to the streets of Victoria

Hundreds brave chilly temperatures to usher in the Year of the Dog

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. Ferries aims to improve passenger perceptions

CEO acknowledges corporation is sometimes seen in a negative light

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

B.C. RCMP officer officially cleared in car wash shooting incident

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Wounded Warrior Run stops in Port McNeill

For Jacqueline Zweng, the Wounded Warrior Run is a personal matter.

Most Read