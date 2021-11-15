The Tulameen River breached its dykes lat Sunday, Nov. 14. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘You will drown’: Princeton RCMP warn against driving through flood water

‘Human life is the most important thing’

Princeton RCMP are warning residents to not take risks under unprecedented flood conditions.

“Human life is the most important thing,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

While the Tulameen River breached dykes in several areas of town late Sunday, Nov. 14, it also flooded Old Hedley Road.

Speaking from the scene on Monday morning, Hughes said, officers are trying to stop cars from driving into the river.

There were no barricades at about 9 a.m. but some cars were trying to make it through.

Hughes stressed the danger of attempting to drive through water as it’s impossible to tell what’s at the bottom.

Instead of pavement there may be mud, or sink holes, he said.

If water reaches a vehicle’s door it becomes nearly impossible to escape he added.

“You will drown.”

Related: Princeton devastated by flood

Related: B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

floodingPrinceton

Previous story
B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope
Next story
B.C. First Nation evicts Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en territory

Just Posted

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

This truck from H2X, a Greater-Victoria based company offering various types of pumping services, has been at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Submitted)
Effects of flooding seen at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

A section of Chalet Road has been washed out by Chalet Creek. (Courtesy of David Tonken)
UPDATE: Chalet Road damaged as municipal crews tackle flooding across Saanich Peninsula

Environment Canada issued heavy rain and wind warnings for Greater Victoria, and much of Vancouver Island, Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island