YouTube updates guidelines to ban white supremacist videos

Company says it’s already made it harder to find such videos, but it’s now removing them entirely

This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.

The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it’s now removing them outright. YouTube will also prohibit videos that deny certain proven events have taken place, such as the Holocaust.

The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the platforms allow, and in some cases foster, extremism.

YouTube’s new policies will take effect immediately.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it’s removing thousands of channels that violate the new policies.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek
Next story
Colwood councillor arrested in December faces potential censure

Just Posted

#AllIn2019 conference attracts hundreds of philanthropy leaders to Victoria

Conference runs June 6 to 8, brings leaders representing 15 countries

MISSING: 13-year-old Lia Barker

Victoria Police are looking for a Victoria teen who was last seen on May 31

CFB Esquimalt’s Naden Band heads to Normandy to commemorate D-Day

Naden will group with Canadian Army and Airforce bands to create a ‘Super Band’

Sidney Museum a treasure of historical material

Hidden gem fascinates visitors

Sooke nurse suspended over medical breach

It’s the second time this nurse has gone before inquiry board

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Most Read