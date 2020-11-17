Zoning amendments to allow large housing development in Sooke sent to public hearing

Bylaw amendments that will permit the construction of 133 residential homes in central Sooke have been sent to a public hearing by district council.

The hearing was approved by a council majority, with only Coun. Ebony Logins opposing. The public hearing is on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

“This is a really hard development to support for many reasons. I think the community will have a lot to say about it,” Coun. Ebony Logins said. “I really hope the applicant is willing to make changes after the public hearing.”

Aragon Properties proposes to develop 4.2 hectares of farmland along Church Road and Wadams Way.

The development would include 78 townhouse units and 54 single-family houses. The single-family lots are a minimum of 250 square metres (2,691 square feet) with a maximum lot coverage of 60 per cent, while townhomes will have a maximum height of 15 metres.

There is a large amenity area in the townhomes strata area, including a playground, sports court, and amenity building.

Roundabout and intersection improvements are planned at Church and Throup roads.

The public hearing vote came after council received a second report from staff on amendments to the Wadams Way Comprehensive Development Zone on Nov. 9. In October, some councillors raised concerns about the development.

Council’s issues were discussed with the developer, including changes to the affordable housing contribution, which is boosted to $133,000, up from $130,000, and Aragon Properties has dedicated more parkland to the development going to 4.57 percent and cash-in-lieu for the remaining 2.5 per cent. The parkland proposal includes a dog park and construction of a strata greenspace. Both are available for public use.

“This development is supported by the OCP and introduces a new variety of housing opportunities adjacent to the town centre,” Matthew Pawlow, Sooke’s director of planning and development,” said.



