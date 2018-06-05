Creating appropriately priced housing for Victoria-area families does not seem part of the City of Victoria’s development strategy, says letter writer. File photo

Affordability clearly not part of the housing equation in Victoria

Resident says new developments continue to leave lower income residents out of the mix

Re: Mayor’s Message, June 1

Neighbourhoods for everyone, declares Mayor Helps.

So? Is this why council’s bent over backwards for four years? To build premium-priced downtown condo towers? The most recent controversial development approval went to Bellewood Park, on the former Truth Centre site at 1201 Fort St. Now, it’s being marketed as life among the trees, meaning the trees will be chopped down to make way for this latest palace in paradise.

But, what about the City’s ‘character neighbourhoods?’ High-density commercial/residential unaffordable complexes, comprising ‘large urban villages’ along Cook Street (in Fairfield) and at Five Corners (in James Bay)?

Supported by the James Bay Neighbourhood Association, the City ignored affordable housing covenants on provincial land sold to Jawl/Concert Properties to build the multi-million dollar Capital Park project. What did James Bay residents receive in return? Government offices, a grocery store, high-priced residential units and leased space for a library branch.

With the support of her 2014 campaign contributor Gene Miller, a member of the 2015 Housing Affordability Task Force, Helps pitches more housing. Miller is full of new buzzwords: gentle density and Affordable, Sustainable, Housing (ASH) that will deliver neighbourliness and sense of continuity. More housing hype – a plan to convert character homes into multiple-strata units within the same building unit. Here’s another increased density, unaffordable housing choice only within reach for those with incomes high enough to set up residence in Fairfield and Gonzales.

Mayor and council recently approved 12 unaffordable housing units on two single lots in James Bay. The developer? Another member of the Housing Affordability Task Force, who admitted that the project won’t meet everyone’s needs. Clearly, not the needs of 25 to 29 year olds starting families. In fact, this project is displacing a young tenant family with nowhere to go.

Victoria Adams

Victoria

Previous story
Market capitalism a main driver of income inequality, reader writes

Just Posted

BC SPCA recommends ban of horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets

Letter to city council cites accident at Ogden Point that caused horses to fall

‘Queen of the comeback’ opens food truck in Sooke

After completing two bouts with cancer, Shawna Knight started her own healthy business

Man who killed Mountie pleads guilty in second crash

Kenneth Jacob Fenton and his passenger “very, very lucky” to be alive

Women enjoy perfect day for annual Goddess Run

Roughly 900 runners took to the streets in Langford

Outside traffic threatens safety of rural Saanich

Traffic originating outside of Saanich is increasingly threatening the safety of residents… Continue reading

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster was convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Most Read