CF patients need your help

Drug could change people’s lives, reader says

There is always room for improvement in the health-care system.

With the advent of new diseases, new technologies to treat patients, and a population that changes too, choosing the priorities (what conditions get the funds required), will always be challenging.

However, right now, there is a breakthrough drug, Trikafta, that could treat up to 90 per cent of cystic fibrosis patients in Canada and change their lives.

It is a tragedy that needs attention right now. Cystic fibrosis patients need funding and attention now.

Cystic Fibrosis is a disease that can be helped by our system, and this new drug is available in the U.S. and parts of Europe, but not in Canada.

Please make noise for the people who need it right now. Visit cysticfibrosis.ca and send your MP a letter.

Kathleen Thomas

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Letter to the Editor

