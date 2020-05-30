COLUMN: Esquimalt offers virtual resources while it prepares to open recreational facilities

Esquimalt’s parks and recreation department is offering a number of virtual workouts and lessons while it prepares to reopen its recreational facilities. (Township of Esquimalt website)

Thank you for your continued patience as Esquimalt Parks & Recreation staff work with authorities to prepare for reopening. While Esquimalt recreation facilities remain closed at this time, please know that we understand our programs and services are important to the community.

Please also know that when we do re-open our facilities, things will look different. Our re-opening will be a gradual process and it will take time to implement new protocols to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers. While our facilities remain closed, there are numerous opportunities to keep you active:

Enjoy township parks and trails while maintaining physical distance:

For your mental and physical health, health authorities encourage you to get outside and enjoy these amenities, but please maintain your physical distance of at least two metres from anyone not from your household or your “expanded bubble” as described by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Free fitness resources available on Town website:

The World Health Organization recommends that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week – that’s 30 minutes at least five times per week.

Our fitness team has prepared fitness tools to help you keep active, including video workouts for all fitness levels, written workout plans, and fitness and wellness tips. Visit Esquimalt.ca/virtualrec and visit the page often for new workouts, or follow Esquimalt Parks & Recreation on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter for updates.

Free early years activities:

Looking for ways to keep the kids entertained? Esquimalt Parks & Recreation has a series of videos and is continually adding new resources to support early years learners (those five years and younger) through reading activities, singing, introductory sign language and more. Again, these resources are available at Esquimalt.ca/virtualrec and will continually be enhanced in the coming weeks.

Free environmental learning resources:

Great for parents, teachers and children of all ages, Esquimalt Parks & Recreation has collaborated with Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and is conducting virtual park tours for the community to learn about the wonders of nature in our parks and local ecosystems. These videos provide information and engaging lessons that residents can enjoy from home.

Free virtual art programming:

Our talented instructors have shared some fun at-home activities to inspire your creativity! If you are creating amazing works at home, we’d love to see them. Share to our online gallery through this form as we curate an online art gallery of your work!

Stay informed:

Although the timeline for re-opening Esquimalt recreation facilities has not yet been established, we remain committed to keeping you updated as plans are finalized. Thank you, again, for your continued patience as we respond to this unprecedented situation.

For up-to-date information regarding the Township of Esquimalt’s response to COVID-19, please visit esquimalt.ca/covid19.

Persons living and working in Esquimalt are encouraged to download the Esquimalt Alert App, details are available at esquimalt.ca/alert.

