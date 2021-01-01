COLUMN: Highlands mayor inspired by ‘strength and courage’ of West Shore

On behalf of Highlands Council and staff, I extend our warmest regards and best wishes to all. May the spirit of this wonderful season be with you and your loved ones throughout the holidays.

I am inspired by the strength and courage of our West Shore community in the battle against the COVID-19 virus. Your patience and steadfast resolve are appreciated by everyone. I am seeing glimmers of hope on the horizon and my New Year’s prayer is that the COVID-19 plague soon becomes a distant memory.

As Shakespeare said “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. Throughout 2020, the highlight for me is how resilient and compassionate we are towards others who may be struggling. We rely on an unsung army of essential workers and volunteers who hold our society together and continue to deserve our thanks.

Highlands has persevered throughout the pandemic. We continue to evolve our climate leadership plans and rejuvenate our infrastructure through resilient asset management.

During the holidays make sure you take time to stop looking at the ubiquitous flat screens and the roar of social media mayhem and think about the importance of our connection with family and nature. These are truly the precious gifts that stir our heart.

As we reach the end of the year, I hope we take the time to re-evaluate what is important in our lives as we look forward to the recovery process in 2021.