Council, city staff outmanoevred by Fort Street developer

Decision to stop compromising shows planning process is broken in Victoria

City council dealt a tremendous blow to Rockland neighbors last week when it approved Abstract’s plans for 1201 Fort St.

The applicant manoeuvered council into approving a design that is too large for the space and out of place on the Fort Street heritage corridor. That manoeuvering reflects a broken planning process at City Hall which results in more riches for already rich developers while neighbors and other City taxpayers are left holding the bill.

Council allowed itself to be manipulated by the developer when it agreed to go to a public hearing. The problem with that, as Coun. Pam Madoff noted, is that it creates an all-or-nothing winner/loser situation. The neighbors were not NIMBYs, but wanted a gentler densification. There was still room to compromise.

But council killed that compromise by moving to a public hearing over the objections of almost all nearby neighbors and literally hundreds of signatories to an open letter and online petition. It was an amazing spectacle to watch council forestall compromise and negotiation over an important land-use choice.

Neighbors of 1201 Fort St. might have been willing to swallow this bitter pill for the greater good if the result was the kind of housing that would actually make a dent in the city’s housing problem.

But Abstract intends to build units that are out of the price range for most citizens in Victoria. The scenario illustrates the mismatch between the rents and prices many Victoria citizens can afford, and the expensive condos developers love to build because they can make much more money. We could compromise about the kind of condo housing approved by council – but that would reduce developer profit.

Under this council, developers are cashing in by building these expensive condominiums. The councillors who voted to approve the Abstract project – Mayor Lisa Helps, as well as Margaret Lucas, Marianne Alto, Charlayne Thornton-Joe, Jeremy Loveday, and Chris Coleman – know this.

Yet such expensive condo developments keep getting approved. Why?

Chris Douglas

Victoria

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

Just Posted

Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program

50 new hires at Viking Air’s North Saanich base, the rest in Calgary

Leaf Rapids brings country roots to Oak Bay stage

Elli Hart opens for Leaf Rapids at Upstairs Lounge Friday

Foodie fare returns to Oak Bay Avenue

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh is May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saanich looks to spend up to $250,000 on search for EDPA replacement

Council will consider this expenditure Monday at its next meeting

Victoria team wonders what ReImagining Masculinities could do

One-day conference discusses what it means to identify as male in a post #MeToo world

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Island players embaring on Cuban baseball journey

Duncan and Campbell River area players added to the original Chemainus group

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Most Read

  • Council, city staff outmanoevred by Fort Street developer

    Decision to stop compromising shows planning process is broken in Victoria