Don’t blame climate change on everything

Reader writes legitimate groups offer themselves no favours by tacking climate change on every issue

I suggest that legitimate pollution and environmental concerns and causes do themselves no favours by also always tacking the “climate change” moniker into the equation?

Saving old-growth forests on Vancouver Island is indeed a noble cause. Dragging “climate change” into the equation does nothing to legitimize it.

Plastic pollution of our oceans is an obvious concern. Dragging climate change into this battle does nothing to aid the cleanup process. And it’s not Canadian caused.

Anybody who cannot connect spring floods in the American Midwest, with record snowfalls this past winter (i.e. “cold”) is playing bizarre mind games.

Throwing out the term climate change, without offering scientific proof, is just the adult version of kindergarten kids seeing who can shout the loudest in each other’s face.

Andy Neimers

Sooke

Previous story
This is our generation’s opportunity to create an industry for B.C.: LNG Alliance

Just Posted

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Victoria councillor questions if Canada Day should strictly be a daytime event

Coun. Ben Isitt is looking at ways to pare down costs for future Canada Day events

Greater Victoria man shares the secrets behind a portrait of a Canadian Bride

The portrait was painted by a famed Belgian artist immediately after the Second World War

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts give free talks on BC Ferries this summer season

Survey shows Oak Bay divided over secondary suites

‘Oak Bay has never been affordable and should be kept that way,’ among concerns

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Vancouver Island Subway, BC Liquor Store locked down after incident in parking lot

One suspect has been taken into police custody after a stand-off at… Continue reading

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

Thief smashes through Vancouver Island Habitat for Humanity ReStore entrance to steal donation box

Costs to repair door likely more than value of what was taken

Most Read