Don’t blame climate change on everything

Reader writes legitimate groups offer themselves no favours by tacking climate change on every issue

I suggest that legitimate pollution and environmental concerns and causes do themselves no favours by also always tacking the “climate change” moniker into the equation?

Saving old-growth forests on Vancouver Island is indeed a noble cause. Dragging “climate change” into the equation does nothing to legitimize it.

Plastic pollution of our oceans is an obvious concern. Dragging climate change into this battle does nothing to aid the cleanup process. And it’s not Canadian caused.

Anybody who cannot connect spring floods in the American Midwest, with record snowfalls this past winter (i.e. “cold”) is playing bizarre mind games.

Throwing out the term climate change, without offering scientific proof, is just the adult version of kindergarten kids seeing who can shout the loudest in each other’s face.

Andy Neimers

Sooke