LETTER: Article unfair to pickleball players

After being asked by Wolfgang Depner to discuss pickleball, we were excited about the proposed article and looked forward to pickleball highlighted in the Peninsula News Review

Instead, he seems to have focused on a few complaints without any reference to the sport itself. Anyone who does not know pickleball must think it is terribly raucous, “inevitably” causing friction with everyone, and where locks are needed to stop us sneaking onto the courts to play in the dark.

This does not fairly represent the game we know and love. We do empathize with those who feel their peace is disturbed, but this is a recreation park where some noise from sport and life activities are surely to be expected. We have been very open to conversations in seeking a way forward and will continue to do so. In fact, the municipality made decisions on the court times after research and discussions with all involved. We congratulate the municipality for their foresight in building these courts for the benefit of the community and are grateful for the time spent in giving a hearing to all involved.

There is a reason that this is the fastest growing sport on this continent, hugely popular among seniors, but catching on with all age groups. It is fun, skill testing, and great exercise. Especially during these days of COVID, having this kind of outdoor recreation is essential for our well-being.

Corine Reid, president, and the executive of

Saanich Peninsula Pickleball Association