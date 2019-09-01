LETTER: Bicycles a part of daily life

Re: Bike lanes hurt businesses. Opinions that start with “people generally” are usually just that, opinions.

Henry Fox’s recent claim that people on bicycles don’t shop was certainly not a fact. For example, I have a bike and a car, but I rarely take my car downtown if I can help it.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria businesses cite parking issues as top challenge

If I’m shopping for a new cellphone, it better fit in my pocket or I’m not interested. Shopping for shoes, new clothes, the perfect rain gear or a few bottles of wine? Either, or all, fit in my panniers. Buying new furniture or appliances? I’ll have it delivered as it wouldn’t fit in my car. Last but not least, buying a new bike? I’ll ride it away, of course. Bike shops are businesses, too, and I assume the ones in Victoria are doing well.

ALSO READ: Bike parking at a premium in Victoria

Of course, many of the businesses downtown provide services, not stuff. Off to see my financial advisor? File folders fit in my daypack. Meeting a friend for a meal? I’m sure that the restaurant doesn’t need me to bring groceries or dishes. Going to a movie? I’ll save the cost of parking and lock up my bike, possibly right in front of the theatre, for free.

I know there are those who cannot (or will not) cycle but please try to understand that many of your neighbours, customers and friends do.

We are not some odd creatures who just exist when we’re astride; we are also the people serving your coffee or sitting next to you at the theatre. Please be nice. Our lives depend on it.

ALSO READ: Reduce ease of parking, increase ease of accessibility

Alleson Kase

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: No action taken on Oak Bay’s climate emergency

Just Posted

Business owners applaud plans to flush seagulls out of downtown Sidney

Town of Sidney plans to bring forward “budget item for consideration” to deter seagulls

Crews have restored power to some 3,000 residents in Greater Victoria

Power outage followed a motor vehicle in Saanich near University of Victoria

Saanich musician brings greatest hits to the Oak Bay stage

Jesse Thomas Brown will perform at David Foster Theatre Sept. 12

Minister says program promises help to first-time Victoria home buyers

Head of the Greater Victoria builders says mortgage stress test still hurting first-time buyers

Residents came together to mark Victoria International Overdose Awareness Day with event in Centennial Square

The event brought people together for memorials, Naloxone training, and more

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Gift to U.S.-based construction unions keeps on giving

Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

Anti-vaxxers on Vancouver Island protest B.C.’s mandatory reporting for kids in school

First phase of new vaccination reporting being implemented this September

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

Most Read