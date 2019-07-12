LETTER: Bike lanes cost Victoria its status as a pedestrian friendly city

It is beyond my comprehension why cyclists continue to ride wherever they want despite the fact they fall under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Council’s answer to the increasing number of infractions committed by cyclists is to ignore the problem, expect pedestrians to police the infractions, design a poster (which, in essence, blames everyone else before the cyclists), and to increase the number of bike lanes.

Instead of ignoring the problem, here is what could happen.

Conduct a thorough review of shared bicycle and pedestrian pathways. In particular, review the pathway that runs behind the Delta Hotel connecting Tyee to the Johnson Street Bridge. It is too narrow for both pedestrians and cyclists and should be closed to bicycles.

Extend the pedestrian-only walkway on the Johnson Street Bridge to include the entire path, not just the section going across the bridge. Increase the number of foot police in the downtown core to provide warnings to cyclists. Add demarcations for cyclists and pedestrians on shared pathways. License cyclists and fine them for infractions.

Sadly none of this will happen. Council will continue to bury its head in the sand and pedestrians who have the guts to point out infractions to cyclists will continue to be yelled at, sworn at or ignored.

This city is slowly becoming a very unfriendly and antagonistic place for pedestrians.

Erie Pentland

Victoria

