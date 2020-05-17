LETTER: Clearing the air on summer driving

West Coast residents have a reputation as Canada’s most fit – most aware of the need to live actively and healthily and some history of caring for the environment — and yet summer driving habits imply something different.

It was bewildering last summer — which didn’t get very hot — to see so very many cars around Victoria and Saanich with all windows rolled up when research available online tells us that in the city, open windows are more efficient than air conditioning, which emits more carbon and, if nothing else, wastes our hard-earned money.

Our maximum speeds are 50 km-h in town, and we often enjoy many breezy days with temperatures in the low 20s. Our weather is rarely muggy or even very hot, certainly not tropical or even as hot as in other parts of B.C. where A/C is essential. Is all this about not mussing up South Islanders’ hairstyles or have too many perhaps been sold on a fictional need?

So this summer, why not consider rolling down some windows and enjoy our great air quality for free.

Mary Hogan

Saanich

