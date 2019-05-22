LETTER: Climate change is threatening the planet

Fossil fuels are ruining our environment and polluting the whole world.
We have the technology to switch from oil and gas to clean energy sources such as electricity, solar and wind power. Jobs can be created by retraining people as we switch, so the argument that jobs will be lost is irrelevant.
The climate crisis will decimate our wildlife and eventually spell the decline of humans as well. It is already causing massive storms, floods and wildfires.
We must look to the future and save our threatened planet.
Rosemary Garnet
Saanich