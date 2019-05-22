LETTER: Climate change is threatening the planet

Fossil fuels are ruining our environment and polluting the whole world.

READ ALSO: Saanich cites climate change emergency, denies additional signage for gas stations

We have the technology to switch from oil and gas to clean energy sources such as electricity, solar and wind power. Jobs can be created by retraining people as we switch, so the argument that jobs will be lost is irrelevant.

READ ALSO: Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

The climate crisis will decimate our wildlife and eventually spell the decline of humans as well. It is already causing massive storms, floods and wildfires.

READ ALSO: Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

We must look to the future and save our threatened planet.

Rosemary Garnet

Saanich

Previous story
‘Conservation financing’ could stop old-growth logging
Next story
Thetis housing project clouded by confusion

Just Posted

Police stay quiet on downtown fire investigation

The fire at Victoria’s Plaza Hotel was deemed suspicious on May 14

Cyclists and drivers take to the streets Wednesday morning in first official Bike to Work Week celebration

The 25th annual Greater Victoria Bike to Work Week kicks off the followingMonday, May 27

Police arrest jewellery thieves in same building they allegedly stole from

More than $6,000 worth of jewellery was recovered

Coastline serves up a feast of fiddlers in Oak Bay

Local Juno Award winner musical director for ensemble

High of 21 C for Wednesday

Plus your weekend forecast

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Most Read