LETTER: Clive Tanner will be missed

I’m sad to hear that Mr. Clive Tanner is no longer with us here in Sidney. I had written a little booklet on Sidney’s history, and I was surprised that one day I got a phone call from him, and he said I read your booklet on Early Days in Sidney B.C. and he complimented me saying: “It’s excellent”

It was refreshing to hear from him with this compliment and encouraging me.

I always will remember him as a good man. RIP Mr. Clive Tanner I will miss seeing you walking in the town of Sidney.

Geraldine Bruckel

Sidney