letter

LETTER: Clive Tanner will be missed

I’m sad to hear that Mr. Clive Tanner is no longer with us here in Sidney. I had written a little booklet on Sidney’s history, and I was surprised that one day I got a phone call from him, and he said I read your booklet on Early Days in Sidney B.C. and he complimented me saying: “It’s excellent”

It was refreshing to hear from him with this compliment and encouraging me.

I always will remember him as a good man. RIP Mr. Clive Tanner I will miss seeing you walking in the town of Sidney.

Geraldine Bruckel

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Monarchy a check on parliamentary system

Just Posted

(Black Press Media graphic)
Meet Your Candidates: Esquimalt mayor, council candidates weigh in

Sidney council will write a letter of support of Friendship Cooperative Housing, which is looking at increasing the number of affordable housing units on its property and the addition of a three-storey apartment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Housing co-op expansion gets support from Sidney council

The Colwood city hall building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Meet Your Candidates: Colwood hopefuls share their visions

Through song and dance, Friday’s (Sept. 30) South Island Powwow at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park memorializes the past and future of First Nations and Metis people. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: South Island Powwow in Victoria celebrates Indigenous culture, resiliency

Pop-up banner image