LETTER: Council must consider health effects of cannabis

Sidney reviewing application for cannabis retailer on Beacon Avenue

We were very pleased to learn that Mayor McNeil-Smith, and Councillors Fallot, O’Keeffe and Rintoul had the foresight to recognize the negative impact and significant risks cannabis has on youth as outlined by Island Health.

While we fully recognize that cannabis is legal, we want to clearly state that in our opinion youth and others are at risk from this product and that appropriate community consultation is needed and should include the concerns and language advised by the professionals at Island Health.

We do not feel that any amount of economic benefit warrants a reduced consideration of the risks to the health of our youth and other vulnerable individuals in our community. The fact that we do not require extensive public consultation regarding retail alcohol sales does not negate the fact that there are significant health problems from the consumption of those products.

Further, we are strongly opposed to any cannabis retail operation located in the high visibility area of the downtown business core of Sidney.

We are very grateful that there will be a public hearing on this matter in the fall. Thank you for your listening ear.

Brian and Kathy Driver

Sidney

