LETTER: Councillor wasn’t silenced

Re: the letter Saanich councillor muzzled (Sept. 30 Saanich News). I listened and watched the entirety of the council meeting as they discussed the new development of the Shelbourne Plaza. During that time I counted three times when Coun. Chambers spoke. Each time she was recognized by the mayor. I found no time when she wasn’t allowed to provide input to the discussion.

As for points of order, familiarity with Robert’s Rules are a prerequisite for municipal councillors and training sessions are available to elected officials. Coun. Chambers seems to still be having difficulty grasping or understanding the proper procedures. Perhaps it is time she did a little more homework.

The letter writer also criticized some of the council because they accepted donations from developers. As I listened to the meeting I heard several council members state they were unhappy with various aspects of the developer’s proposal. I didn’t hear any favouritism being expressed.

Bob Etheridge

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Site C dilemma prompts election call

Just Posted

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicle crash on West Shore Parkway

Police and emergency crews are on scene and have closed the road to traffic.

‘Guide dogs don’t know how to social distance’: Victoria woman asks for patience

Woman with vision impairment says pandemic poses new challenges

Canadians purchased 20.2 million Thanksgiving turkeys in 2018

Canadians also consumed 59 million litres of whipping cream

Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

Mount Work survey measures interest in Durrance Lake swimming, Hartland bike trails

Great BC ShakeOUT takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Someone breaks into Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Island

Value of damage and thefts at non-profit’s Courtenay store is estimated at $3,000

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

Most Read