Letter: Criminal element of street population ruining city

The acts of violence and other criminal activity are getting out of control in Victoria. The mayor and council have abandoned the citizens of our city, the business owners and other taxpayers. They have allowed too many criminals to live on the streets.

In the latest edition of the James Bay Beacon there is an article headlined ‘Living In Fear’ written by Anonymous, which clearly indicates some of the problems. Victoria used to be a safe and gem of a tourist city.

Most of the people living in tents in our city are law abiding but have found themselves in a situation beyond their control. We have to help these people.

However, there are some that will always resort to theft, drugs and violence. The city officials have to systematically remove these individuals from our streets, restore law and order, and bring back the Victoria that we once knew. Failing to do so will see Victoria continue in a downward trend where the city is no longer a safe and beautiful place to live.

Henry Fox

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Calming nerves during COVID testing

Just Posted

Maclure house on tap in Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s virtual tour

Inaugural virtual House Tour features an online tour of a beautiful 1916 Samuel Maclure

More than 3,700 West Shore BC Hydro customers without power

Outages come on tail of wind warning from Environment Canada

Protect your personal information at Shred-a-thon 2020

Hosted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, event will take over Tillicum Centre parking lot

VIDEO: Victoria mayor triumphs in lawn mower showdown

Mayor competes against ambassador of Georgia at Abkhazi Garden

Winds upwards of 70 km/h expected for Greater Victoria

Gusty outflow winds expected to hit B.C. after weather change in the prairies

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Artificial nest for bald eagles the first of its kind on Vancouver Island

New home replaces current nest located in decaying tree in French Creek

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Most Read