LETTER: Danger on the Galloping Goose

After walking on the Galloping Goose Trail today, we found that we were nearly run over by several cyclists, travelling far too quickly for safety sake and passing far too close to us from behind.

We keep well to the side. Even so, cyclists approaching from behind showed no respect for us as pedestrians, and seem to think it is adequate to either call ahead or to ring a faint bell when nearly upon us. Cyclists act as if everyone has good hearing. We don’t.

For those hard of hearing or deaf, Capital Regional District trails are simply too dangerous. CRD, how about making pedestrian safety a priority? It’s time to enforce safety on the trails. Cyclists, it’s past time that you shared the trails respectfully. Slow down before someone is injured.

Rick Lee

Oak Bay

