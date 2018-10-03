LETTER: Digging into amalgamation, transparency

I have just finished reviewing the “United Saanich” website.

Incumbent Mayor Richard Atwell, Coun. Karen Harper, candidates Kathleen Burton, Cory Montgomery and Ian Jessop talk of their need to represent the interests of the citizens of Saanich. There is much talk about the environment, homelessness, fiscal responsibility, small businesses, community park and home building projects.

Nowhere is the question concerning the issue of the Saanich/Victoria amalgamation even hinted at. It should be noted that back in April the mayors of Saanich and Victoria, Lisa Helps and Richard Atwell talked about the need to encourage citizens to get educated about amalgamation. Their educational process is at odds with the points laid out by Ian Jessop, ie. specifically ” fair representation, transparency and uncovering the truth.” Uncovering the truth would be a good place to start.

Returning to the United Saanich site’s covert subject of amalgamation, it should be noted that the campaign financial manager for United Saanich is Sandra Menzies. The current treasurer for “Amalgamation Yes” is also Sandra Menzies. Incidentally, Ian Jessop doesn’t live in Saanich.

Is this a truly honest and open process regarding educating oneself about the different facets of this important issue?

Perhaps Richard Atwell or one of the slate’s candidates could respond and educate me as to what I am missing?

Richard T.S. Wilson

Saanich