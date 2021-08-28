Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Growth diminishes Sidney’s charm

I love Sidney and always spend most Saturdays there enjoying shopping and the beaches. But not so much anymore. It’s just not the same delightful little town that held its charm.

Now Beacon Avenue is clogged with vehicles and I often wonder how people can sit outside the restaurants eating and breathing in all that exhaust. Now I hear that Amazon is locating there, which will mean more air pollution and noise from trucks, airplanes delivering all that “stuff” along with ferry traffic.

With climate change a reality, why wouldn’t the Town of Sidney be tackling that? Much of the world is on fire and scientists are warning we are beyond the tipping point. The last thing we need is more over-consumption, more air pollution and heat waves.

Anne Forbes

Victoria

LETTER: Fish market a symbol of Sidney

