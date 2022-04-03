LETTER: Highway expansion an expensive dead end

Re: Sooke’s traffic problems ‘far beyond what anyone could have anticipated.’

Anything done to try to move more cars on Sooke Road would just make traffic congestion worse. It would also be incompatible with the provincial government’s CleanBC climate plan which calls for reducing the amount of driving 25 per cent by 2030.

In contrast, bus lanes and quiet electric buses would make people’s lives better and reduce greenhouse gas pollution. Transit queue jumper lanes are practical at multiple Sooke Road locations. Continuous bus lanes from Langford through downtown to the Legislature exchange would make BC Transit’s proposed RapidBus truly rapid. And people leave cars behind and ride transit when it is the faster option.

Highway expansion is an expensive dead end. We must give up on trying to move more cars, and make transit the faster and more pleasant way to go.

Eric Doherty

Victoria