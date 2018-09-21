LETTER: Individual voices trump a ‘group’

I was pleased to attend the first all candidates meeting at Gordon Head United Church on Tyndall Avenue, Thursday, Sept. 20. The meeting was well run and addressed a number of issues as well as good opportunity for each candidate to present themselves. I felt nothing but gratitude towards each individual candidate for offering themselves as servants for our community.

The municipal level of government is where we witness true democracy in action. A concern I have is the potential “slippery slope” towards party politics by the presentation of “a slate” of candidates. One has only to look across the water to Vancouver where party politics seems to be entrenched. In my view, the voices of individuals trump the “group”.

Tony Southwell

Saanich