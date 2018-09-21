LETTER: Individual voices trump a ‘group’

Send your letters to editor@saanichnews.com

I was pleased to attend the first all candidates meeting at Gordon Head United Church on Tyndall Avenue, Thursday, Sept. 20. The meeting was well run and addressed a number of issues as well as good opportunity for each candidate to present themselves. I felt nothing but gratitude towards each individual candidate for offering themselves as servants for our community.

The municipal level of government is where we witness true democracy in action. A concern I have is the potential “slippery slope” towards party politics by the presentation of “a slate” of candidates. One has only to look across the water to Vancouver where party politics seems to be entrenched. In my view, the voices of individuals trump the “group”.

Tony Southwell

Saanich

Previous story
Authorities should avoid harsh response to new homeless camp in Saanich

Just Posted

Needles found at Goldstream campground in Langford

West Shore RCMP respond to several calls for service associated with homeless campers

Paving complete, lines coming to the Malahat this week

$34 million safety project is 95 per cent complete with hope to relieve traffic congestion between Victoria and Nanaimo

Only tent city residents allowed access at Goldstream Park campsites

Local RCMP point to reports of criminal activity and drug use in the area as cause for safety concerns

Work scheduled to start in October on latest Clover Point wastewater project

Another wastewater contract headed down the pipe

School crossing guard clears truck debris left from evening crash

Truck crashes into hydro pole on Saanich/Oak Bay border

Neighbours fear impact of tent city residents on Goldstream Provincial Park

Langford residents opposed to campers voice concerns at campground gate

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

Most Read