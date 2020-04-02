LETTER: Island Health keeping public in dark over Coronavirus

What a condescending and snooty “we know what’s best for you” statement from Island Health about revealing Coronavirus cases on Vancouver Island.

So let me get this straight – if we had rabid dog outbreaks in a Vancouver Island community, or hoof and mouth disease, or a serial rapist in some community, or criminals regularly breaking into stores somewhere, they would not report it for reasons of “privacy”?

Some people in the B.C. government obviously need to give their heads a shake for adopting this stupid and obviously highly dangerous policy. And don’t believe for a minute that they wouldn’t tip off their own family members if they had Coronavirus cases showing up in their family’s neighbourhood. Hypocrites!

Andy Neimers

Sooke