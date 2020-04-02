LETTER: Island Health keeping public in dark over Coronavirus

What a condescending and snooty “we know what’s best for you” statement from Island Health about revealing Coronavirus cases on Vancouver Island.

So let me get this straight – if we had rabid dog outbreaks in a Vancouver Island community, or hoof and mouth disease, or a serial rapist in some community, or criminals regularly breaking into stores somewhere, they would not report it for reasons of “privacy”?

Some people in the B.C. government obviously need to give their heads a shake for adopting this stupid and obviously highly dangerous policy. And don’t believe for a minute that they wouldn’t tip off their own family members if they had Coronavirus cases showing up in their family’s neighbourhood. Hypocrites!

Andy Neimers

Sooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rickter Scale: Keep safe, keep calm, keep your distance
Next story
Mayor’s message: Saanich relies on residents to responsibly follow provincial protocols

Just Posted

VicPD reunites four-year-old boy with family after he snuck out a window

The boy was spotted wandering alone on Wednesday morning

LIVE MUSIC: Artist in Residence reaching into the community

Kathryn Calder to perform livestream show on YouTube channel this Friday, April 3

Camosun College to produce more than 9,000 face shields for Island Health workers

An innovative new design will allow for mass production of face shields for use across Canada

COVID-19: More than 120,000 B.C. food service jobs lost, restaurants begin to shutter permanently

Restaurants Canada estimates $3 billion sales drop due to pandemic

West Shore RCMP search for man wanted on 15 outstanding warrants

Steven Sandhu is believed to be living in View Royal

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

North Cowichan to police popular trails to ensure physical distancing

“You can expect delays accessing Mount Tzouhalem, or even to be turned away.”

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Hip tradition sing-along planned again for Canadians April 2

The Tragically Hip’s Paul Langlois is encouraging all to join him virtually in a’Porch Session.’

Most Read