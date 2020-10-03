LETTER: Kindness alive and well in Sidney

I am glad to report that kindness is alive and thriving in Sidney. Today, after purchasing a flat of winter petunias, I spilled them from my walker in the middle of the busy intersection of Resthaven and James White Boulevard.

Instantly, a young man leapt out of his car and helped me retrieve the plants and carry them to the roadside. A lady in a car also offered me her assistance. It goes to show that Sidney still has plenty of community-minded and kind-hearted people. Thanks so much to you both!

Jon Blair

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: A thank you note to educators

Just Posted

Thrifting, vintage community booms in Victoria despite pandemic

‘Wow people want this and they will pay a premium not to have to go find it’

Saanich Emergency Program puts emphasis on preparation

Colouring contest aims to boost awaredness of being ready for an emergency

Prairie winter landscapes usher in the fall in Greater Victoria galleries

At The Galleries for October

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

City already operates 13 charging stations in its parkades

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Motorcyclist dies after crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Traffic in area around Turner Road and Highway 19A being re-routed

Most Read