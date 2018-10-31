LETTER: Lack of accessible parking creates additonal barriers for people with disabilities

I commend David Willows’ audit of accessible parking spots in downtown Victoria.

However, I wish I could have the same optimism that he has that it will affect a change in the attitudes at city hall or an improvement in the accessible parking situation. Just last year, city staff suggested eliminating all the designated accessible parking stalls and replacing them with 20 minute general parking stalls.

I am not confident that the City of Victoria recognizes that there is even a standard for accessible parking stalls.

The current situation has created barriers for people with disabilities to access downtown for goods and services. I already have obstacles to overcome everyday.

Let’s hope finding accessible parking downtown isn’t an additional one.

L. Simon

Victoria

