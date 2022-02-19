LETTER: Langford has changed for the better

I’m not sure how long the people that complain about Langford’s growth or Stew Young’s being mayor have lived out here but I’ve spent almost 50 years growing up in Colwood/Langford and all we used to have for sports was the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre, and a couple of corner stores that closed at 9 p.m.

Every second home had a Trans Am in the front yard on blocks and a guy standing next to it saying “It’s gonna be nice when I fix it up.”

Since Stew has been mayor Langford has improved well beyond what was the foreseeable future.

The options the kids from age 3-18 have is unbelievable. It’s also a good reason 99 per cent of them are staying out of trouble. Come on. Can’t we all get along?

Dan Hilchey

Langford