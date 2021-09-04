Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langford mayor’s comments discount residents’ concerns

In response to Mayor Stew Young’s comments in the Aug. 25 Goldstream Gazette calling citizens opposed to development “naysayers,” the citizens in the neighbourhood of the Millstream proposal understand the need for increased density. We have been taxpayers for many years and have contributed to the economy for Langford and deserve a retraction of this statement.

Our homes are not worth $2 million. My assessment was $480,000 and my appraisal was $550,000 in January 2021. I have lived in my home for 16 years. There are no homes worth $2 million in our neighbourhood. Maybe Mayor Young’s home is worth that but not ours.

My home is affordable now but if I sold and bought a condo I would have no privacy, a mortgage and maintenance fees that would be greater than my mortgage. If I rented a one-bedroom that was 650 square-feet it would cost $1,700 and would have no privacy. That is not affordable for me and I am a pensioner. Mayor Young please get your facts straight before making misleading comments. Please be respectful of all Langford residents.

LoriAnn Locken

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Sky-high prices for COVID testing

Just Posted

Another heat wave in the Lower Mainland is expected this week. (File photo)
B.C. residents using air conditioning more than ever to beat the heat: BC Hydro

Troy More at the 158th Highland Games and Celtic Festival in View Roya on Sept. 4. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Canada’s longest continuously running Highland Games returns to View Royal

Rob Anderson is running to represent Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke for the People’s Party of Canada. (Courtesy of Rob Anderson)
People’s Party candidate Rob Anderson looks to unite Canadians in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

Andrew Duffels and Kirsten Longbottom stand in front of a hibiscus shrub, they’re dedicated horticulturists for the District of Saanich, tending daily to the municipal hall’s lush garden. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich’s sub-Mediterranean climate an ideal place for tropical and Mediterranean plantlife