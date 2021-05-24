LETTER: Many unanswered questions about latest Langford councillor’s travel

Re: Langford councillor traveled to Arizona last month: Coun. Matt Sahlstrom told the mayor his house needed maintenance (goldstreamgazette.com)

There are many questions to ask Langford Coun. Matt Sahlstrom, who recently travelled internationally despite government directives against non-essential travel.

With modern day communications like Zoom and email, why wasn’t he able to deal with the issue of his house that way?

Are there no property management companies in Arizona or helpful neighbours? Did he avail himself of a COVID jab while he was there? Is the federal taxpayer paying for the hotel costs, food and incidents while in quarantine?

While appearing for council on Zoom, how were his committee responsibilities handled given those meetings aren’t video streamed? How were residents able to contact him during this period of time? Does he think his council job is unimportant?

How does the Langford councillor justify abandoning his post during the most serious crisis in generations while residents and businesses are under extreme pressure? Is there a remedy short of the next election? Does council need to bring in a code of conduct?

What moral and leadership authority does this entitled councillor now have to govern? Why does the Langford councillor refuse to talk to the media and his constituents and answer their questions?

Now that socially isolated residents can view Langford council on Zoom – later this year switching to quality livestream – they have another entertainment option beside Netflix.

Stan Bartlett, past chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria

West Shore