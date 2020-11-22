Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Marlene Davie worked tirelessly for Mount Tolmie

There are times when you meet a community member who strikes you as a truly exemplary person. A person who is dedicated to community service, integrity, kindness, leadership and most important, at her core – profound care.

Marlene Davie stepped down as president of the Mount Tolmie Community Association (MTCA) this past month. She has been and always will be a tireless worker, a leader who gets things done.

When asked about Marlene’s history on the board, longtime former MTCA president Patty Mack stated, “Marlene Davie came on board in 2005 and worked alongside me, becoming president in 2010, a role she held for the next decade. Marlene brought her enthusiasm, commitment and amazing organizational skills. She has worked hard, logging countless hours.”

Mack and Davie, busy career women with young families, still found time to work with the MTCA executive on neighbourhood issues and projects. Over the years, the association has grown in membership and influence.

The MTCA has achieved many neighbourhood improvements. Among them, sidewalks and marked crossings, safe routes for schools, continued access to Mount Tolmie, and the installation of the compass and directional marker at the Tolmie summit (with support from Saanich Rotary).

Marlene has been a strong supporter of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen, the upgrades to Horner and Gore parks, and the Carter Family plaque on Mount Tolmie. There are simply too many things to list. Working collaboratively with the District of Saanich and other community associations, she has reviewed countless development proposals, ensuring the community is well informed and its input is heard.

On behalf of the Mount Tolmie Community Association members and executive we want to state our deep gratitude to Marlene Davie for her incredible organizational skills, unrelenting volunteer hours, strength and steadfast service to our community. Marlene’s dedication has been and will always be deeply appreciated.

Valerie Neaves

On behalf of the Mount Tolmie Community Association

