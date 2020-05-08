LETTER: Monarchy is the answer

I believe that a real monarchy would work better than our current system.

The weaknesses of democracy are many. The first problem is instability, governments are here today and gone tomorrow. Elected leaders feel that they can do whatever they want and have no one to answer to. I do not believe that the majority is always right.

A good monarch would usually let the elected government have its way but retain the right to intervene if necessary. Without a strong monarch there is no order and we get anarchy.

Sean Murray

Victoria